Local Briefs

Boston University Graduates Lynn Residents

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 2,106 students in September 2019.

Receiving degrees were Lynn students Zachary T. Zakas, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching; Jean M. Charles, Master of City Planning in City, Community and Regional Planning; Yasmeen H. Srour, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching.

