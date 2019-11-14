Mayor Urges Residents to Attend the Lynn City Summit

The Mayor’s office is urging residents to attend the Lynn City Summit and let their voices be heard. The summit will take place on Saturday, November 16th, 10 am to 3 pm and is designed to give residents an opportunity to ask questions, learn about upcoming city projects, weigh in on the topics and most importantly, take action on important issues facing Lynn. Some of the topics that will be discussed are transportation, arts and culture, economic development, housing, public health and safety, and education. There will be a Community Conversations Workshop from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, where lunch will be served. An Open House Exhibit & Resource Fair will be open from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and residents can drop in anytime and participate in a free raffle.

While the city hosted a similar event in the 90s, this is the first of its kind in a long time and there is expected to be some significant tasked outcomes for the city and the community to work together on.

“There are a lot of positive things happening in the City. This Summit is an opportunity to bring members of our community together to learn, discuss, provide feedback, and take action on important issues we face together,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “We have been working with MAPC to ensure this summit is a success. It is important to get the word out throughout the community and engage residents in this process.”

If you are interested in attending, please email [email protected] or call 617-933-0769 to RSVP. Childcare is available upon request. Interpretation available in Spanish and Khmer. The summit will be located at North Shore Community College, 300 Broad Street, Lynn, MA.