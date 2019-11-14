News Briefs

Antiques Roadshow in Boston on May 25

In search of America’s hidden treasures for the series’ 25th season, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 25, as part of its 2020 Production Tour! PBS’s most-watched ongoing series celebrates this milestone with stops exclusively at distinctive, historic locations across the country.

“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding an exciting depth to our show,” said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Boston. And stay tuned, we’ll be revealing the historic location we’ve selected very soon!”

From each of the 2020 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 17-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 25th broadcast season, to air in 2021. Produced by WGBH Boston, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by up to 8 million viewers each week. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW airs locally Mondays at 8pm on WGBH 2.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2020 Tour ticket entry process opens Tuesday, November 12. To enter the random drawing for free tickets to a 2020 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Deadline for entries is Monday, February 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

And new this year, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter. Social media entries will be accepted for one month, with a deadline of December 11, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2020 Tour Complete Rules page.

At each appraisal event, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s 2020 Production Tour city locations and dates are announced below. Historic venues in each city will be revealed closer to each event date.

GALA’s Opening Reception

GALA’s (Galleries at LynnArts) will be having an opening reception for its members’ show on Friday, Nov. 15. from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at 25 Exchange St, Lynn, MA 01901.

Since its formation at the beginning of the year, GALA has continued to expand at a staggering pace. From a small group of people who met at the end of 2018 to discuss forming an arts collective, to a growing membership of almost 100 people as of the end of October. Half of the artist members will be represented in this show and, true to the GALA philosophy, there are a range of ages, backgrounds, and a diversity of artwork showing those who are professional artists, those who are hobbyists, and those who are just starting their arts journey.

The show is presented as a retrospective of the year. The viewer will get a taste of all the previous shows exhibited at the gallery. There is even a section which previews the first show of 2020, a collaboration with Rubbish to Runway and fiber arts/reused materials show.

GALA has provided a home for over 150 North Shore artists to display and sell their work in 2019. “We are immensely proud to have shown this many artists’ work in our first year. This Member Show is a testament to a lot of people’s hard work, dedication, and love of Lynn and the North Shore, the arts, and our mission” says gallery Directory and GALA President Annette Sykes.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, artist, member of the press, or volunteer should contact [email protected]

For more information, please visit www.galleriesatlynnarts.org.