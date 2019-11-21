Ward 5 Recount Set for Tuesday

Lynn Election Department workers, under the direction of City Clerk and Elections Chief Janet Rowe, will conduct a recount in the Ward 5 City Council race on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Lynn City Hall Auditorium.

The recount in the race between candidates Dianna Chakoutis and Marven Hyppolite will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until all the ballots have been reviewed and recounted.

Hyppolite filed for a recount of the Nov. 5 election in which Chakoutis, the incumbent, defeated Hyppolite by 54 votes.

The recount is open to the public.