WLPW Champion Cheerleaders Need Your Help

The West Lynn Pop Warner Mighty Mite Cheerleaders have qualified for the National Championships to be held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

WLPW President Amy Robinson said it is the first year that Pop Warner is hosting a Nationals in the Mighty Mite Division (ages 7-9).

“Our cheerleaders earned this honor through their determination and skill,” said Robinson.

The WLPW contingent took first place in the Eastern Mass. competition and the New England Regionals to qualify for the Nationals.

The squad also received “grand champion” recognition for having the highest score among all squads who competed in the Eastern Mass. and New England competitions.

“I want to congratulate the eight girls – Jayla, Jayanna, Amiyah, Leilani, Myahbella, Demi, Sa’Mya, and LeNyeah – our head coach Brittany Legault, assistant coach Arielle Brosbon, and cheer director, Kassandra Jackson – who worked hard all season to prepare for the competitions and have represented our organization so well,” said President Robinson.

WLPW has begun a fundraising effort to help defray expenses for the cheerleaders’ trip to Florida. Rolly’s Tavern, 338 Broadway, is donating a portion of the sales on Nov. 26 (5-8 p.m.) to West Lynn Pop Warner.

There will be “DJ Throwdown” event Thankgiving eve (Nov. 27), beginning at 8 p.m., at Trio Mexican Café. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

A “Wooden Sign Paint Night” will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Old Tyme Italian Cuisine on Boston Street. People wishing to reserve a spot at the Paint Night may call Cheer Director Kassandra Jackson at 781-731-3213.