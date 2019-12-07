NSCC President Pat Gentile to Retire

Special to Journal

After seven years of leading North Shore Community College to new levels of accomplishment and regional and national acclaim, Dr. Patricia A. Gentile has announced she will retire effective July 6, 2020.

“I have been honored to serve as president of North Shore Community College,” she said. “Every day has been inspiring because I have served with very dedicated and passionate professionals who are deeply committed to the mission of the college. The work that we do together has been at times difficult because of the external trends impacting our sector. Yet I am so grateful for the creativity, determination, good humor, and adaptability of the Trustees, faculty, staff and students that has positioned this college to remain an award-winning, student-centered institution and in a strong place to weather the challenges to come.”

Gentile added, “When I arrived at NSCC, I promised to do the best I could and, like the lifelong Girl Scout I am, leave this organization in a better place than when I came. I believe I’ve accomplished that pledge and now that the College is entering into its next five-year strategic planning process, it is the right time to invite new leadership to take NSCC to its next level of academic success.”