Archbishop Williams 54, St. Mary̓s 46: For Openers, A Downer

In a season-opening matchup of two of the best high school girls basketball programs in Massachusetts, St. Mary’s High School fell to Archbishop Williams (Braintree), 54-46, Friday night at the Tony Conigliaro gymnasium.

The game was a rematch of last year’s Division 3 state semifinal won by St. Mary’s, 62-59, on an Olivia Matela basket with 5.2 seconds left at the TD Garden.

Maiya Bergdorf, a transfer from Belmont where she was the Middlesex League MVP, had 14 points for the Spartans. Freshman guard Yirsy Queliz also netted 14 points.

Gabby Torres, Jannise Avellino, Alyssa Grossi, Olivia Matela and Nicolette D’Itria are also off to strong starts to the 2019-20 seasons. Coach Jeff Newhall’s Spartans (2-1) were successful in their next two games, defeating perennial Merrimack Valley League powerhouse Andover, 59-41, and Catholic Central League mate Austin Prep, 83-40. St. Mary’s will play in the Hoosac Valley Christmas Tournament this weekend. Hoosac Valley defeated St. Mary’s in the Division 3 state championship game in March.