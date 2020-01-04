Lynn Senior Center Holiday Party Filled to Capacity

Special to the Journal

Holiday cheer was in abundance at the Lynn Senior Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, as the annual holiday party was sold out with 130 people in attendance. “This event is always filled to capacity,” said Joan Noble, Chair of the nonprofit Friends of the Lynn Council on Aging, which sponsors the annual event. “It’s our way of bringing people together during the holiday season and raising important funds for the Senior Center.” Tickets were sold for $5 per person. A number of raffles, including items beautifully crafted by the Friends group, were held. A roasted chicken dinner was served, and live music was provided by the “Memory Laners.”

“People really enjoy this special event,” said Interim Senior Center Director Sandra Suarez of Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS). “Many GLSS staff were on hand to help serve food and socialize with guests.”

The Lynn Senior Center is located at 8 Silsbee Street and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. A hot lunch is served each day for a small donation from 11 a.m. – noon. To see more photos of the holiday party, visit www.facebook/lynnseniorcenter.