New Town Officers to Be Sworn In

The Inauguration of the City Council and School Committee members will take place on January 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Auditorium.
Judge Garrett J. McManus will be administering the Oath of Office to the members of the Lynn City Council and Lynn School Committee, members listed below:
Lynn City Council
Darren P. Cyr, President, Ward 3 Councilor
Gordon “Buzzy” Barton, Vice-President
Dianna M. Chakoutis, Ward 5 Councilor
Richard C. Colucci, Ward 4 Councilor
Brian M. Field, At-Large
Frederick W. Hogan, Ward 6 Councilor
Brian P. LaPierre, At-Large
Wayne A. Lozzi, Ward 1 Councilor
Hong L. Net, At-Large
Richard B. Starbard, Ward 2 Councilor
John M. Walsh, Jr., Ward 7 Councilor
Lynn School Committee
Brian K. Castellanos
Donna M. Coppola
John E. Ford, Jr.
Lorraine M. Gately
Jared C. Nicholson
Michael A. Satterwhite
Following the Oaths of Office, Mayor Thomas McGee will share some remarks and there will be a reception in room 402.