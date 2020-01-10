Student Highlight Senior John Garcia Accepted into MIT

Since Jason Garcia was in eighth grade, he has dreamed of going to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and that dream recently came true. The Lynn Classical senior found out that he was accepted to the prestigious school when he was at work on Dec. 14.

Jason Garcia

“I was at a loss for words when I found out and I just called my family to tell them,” said Garcia, who found out while checking a status update on his phone. “When I visited the institution earlier last year, it confirmed my desire to go to the school.”

As the co-captain of the Quiz Bowl team and Math team, Garcia is in his element, competing in events that he loves. As he gears up for his time at MIT, the 18-year-old is busy working as a seasonal cashier at Five Below and volunteering at a nursing home.

What do you plan to major in?

My intended major is Chemical Engineering. I want to integrate my love for math and chemistry with hands-on experience. I hope to focus on sustainability of the environment and work on possible solutions which contribute to the efforts of reverting climate change.

Who is your role model?

Honestly, my brother has been a role model for me since I was a child. He paved the way for people in my family who wanted to go to college instead of joining a work union. He opened my eyes to new opportunities which has helped on my path.