LPS Receives Grant for Expansive Afterschool Program and Summer Camp

Students in Lynn Public Schools will now have an opportunity to engage in after-school and summer programming that includes free project-based learning, arts, health and wellness education, STEM and academic support activities. Thanks to a $125 thousand dollar grant that was awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the program will cater to 39 students daily and up to 78 students weekly in Grades kindergarten through 5.

The program will consist of the combined efforts of Lynn Public Schools and Camp Fire North Shore, which also provides before school and after school programming in six other Lynn elementary schools.

Both the after school program and the summer camp will allow students to engage in activities that have elements of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), with the expected outcome of creating and sustaining a school environment that is inviting and welcoming in a way that supports academic achievement and emotional health. The success of the program will rely on family engagement strategies, ensuring that parents and students have a voice in planning program elements, access to the supports needed at home, and providing opportunity for continuous feedback.

Last Tuesday, School Superintendent, Dr. Tutwiler and the Executive Director of Camp Fire North Shore, Laurie Hamill, joined Principal Anthony Frye and program staff at the Washington STEM Elementary School to visit the new program and interact with students and staff.

“We are thrilled to be offering this opportunity to the students and their families at Washington STEM Elementary School,” said Hamill. “The focus of this particular program is to assist in closing the achievement gap for at -risk and English Language Learners (ELL) students. We would not be able to offer this program without the support of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant.”

Designated as a 21st Century Community Learning Center site, all programs will be licensed through the EEC (Department of Early Education and Care) and free of charge. The summer camp will be located on the Lynn/Salem line, on 70 acres of wooded property, off of Highland Avenue and the after school program will be located at Washington STEM Elementary School.