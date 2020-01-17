Lynn to Be Home to Two New Collaborative Workspaces

As part of MassDevelopment’s Collaborative Workspace Program, Lynn will be home to two new infrastructures that will house entrepreneurial ventures. Last Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,892,910 in grants to 31 organizations to strengthen community-based innovation and entrepreneurship in 22 communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The two Lynn-based organizations are Inc.Ubate CoWorking and The Brickyard Collaborative.

Winthrop-based Inc.Ubate Coworking received $100,000 to open a second space in Lynn, which will include a common work area, conference room, private meeting spaces, and modern amenities. This grant will be used to build out the space.

“The goal of this project is to establish a community coworking space in downtown Lynn that would serve established Lynn professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs in the community, professionals moving to Lynn as a result of forecasted real estate development, and students from North Shore Community College,” said Michael Lucerto, Founder of Inc.Ubate Coworking. “We want to create a community space that would be a catalyst for synergy between these vital groups and a hub for carrying on Lynn’s traditions of education, entrepreneurship, arts, and culture.”

Lucerto’s ultimate goal is to offer members a place to work and/or host meetings and events along the Northshore from East Boston to Salem.”

For more information on Inc.Ubate Coworking, please contact: [email protected]

The Brickyard Collaborative received $4,000 to dedicate to the fully equipped makerspace focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) and entrepreneurship. The organization will use this grant to expand its rapid prototyping offerings with an additional 3D printer.

“Massachusetts’ economy thrives when local entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners have the space and resources they need to be successful,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The Collaborative Workspace Program represents an important tool for our Administration to foster innovation and drive job growth in the Commonwealth.”

This is the fourth round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, administered by MassDevelopment. Through its first three rounds of grants, the Collaborative Workspace Program provided over $5 million in 81 awards for the planning, development, and build-out of different types of collaborative workspaces. During these rounds, collaborative workspaces have added 3,771 users since implementing their grant-funded projects and occupy approximately 575,000 square feet in cities and towns across Massachusetts. Many awards have benefited innovation spaces in the state’s Gateway Cities.

MassDevelopment’s continued partnership with the Barr Foundation broadens the reach of the Collaborative Workspace Program to include the creative sector, a critical source of innovation and positive community change.