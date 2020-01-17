Lynn’s 2019 Top 100 Salaries Announced

By Thomas Grillo

Lynn’s first-responders were among the highest paid employees on the city’s payroll last year, comprising 83 of the Top 100 salaries, according to the Comptroller’s office.

A public records request revealed the highest paid person in 2019 was not the mayor, who ranked 80th. Instead, it was Superintendent of Schools Patrick Tutwiler, whose earnings totaled $235,386.

The Chicago native, who served as deputy superintendent for three years before his promotion in 2018, oversees a school district with 15,751 students and 1,833 teachers. While 63 percent of the students are Latino, they do not see themselves reflected in the faculty, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Less than 8 percent of teachers are Latino, while 87 percent are white, the state reported.

In an effort to boost increase minority representation among staff, Tutwiler hired Glenda Colon as principal of the Connery Elementary School last year. At the time, he said she’s the first Latino woman to hold that position in any of the city’s 26 schools.

The most recent MCAS scores revealed the number of students who met or exceeded expectations was well below the state average in every grade and subject area. In Grade 10, a 23 percent of students failed English, three times the state average, while 19 percent did not meet expectations in math, twice the state average.

In his evaluation by the School Committee last year, Tutwiler’s grades were mixed. The board said while his performance was “proficient,” the panel and parents have been critical of the district’s work with special education and limited English speaking students.

The second highest pay earner was Police Captain Mark O’Toole at $208,385. That figure reflects overtime as the department struggled to meet staffing needs. Police Chief Michael Mageary came in third with an annual salary of $205,337.

Rounding out the top five arePolice Officer Edward Tansey who was paid $202,490, which included 1,446 hours of overtime, and Capt. Michael Vail who earned $199,253. That figure reflects overtime

Here’s the ranking:

6. Deputy Police Chief Edward Blake, $194,035

7. Police Lt. Christopher Kelly, $189,789

8. Police Lt. Richard Donnelly, $188,615

9. Inspectional Services Director Michael Donovan, $187,764

10. Fire Chief Stephen Archer, $187,158

11. Police Sgt. Timothy Hallisey, $184,071

12. Police Sgt. Thomas Holland, $183,382

13. Police Capt. Lucas Dean, $183,329

14. Police Officer Eng Chhor, $183,121

15. Police Capt. Christopher Reddy, $181,987

16. Deputy School Superintendent Kimberlee Powers, $180,777

17. Police Officer Paul Holey, $180,409

18. Police Sgt. Donald Kasle, $180,139

19. Deputy School Superintendent Debra Ruggiero, $178,583

20. Police Lt. Lawrence Wentzel, $176,799

21. Police Officer Paul Wonoski, $175,046

22. Police Sgt. Henry Wojewodzic, $175,046

23. Police Officer Titou Kim, $173,195

24. Police Officer David Woumn, $171,564

25. District Fire Chief Daniel Lozzi, $169,992

26. School Business Administrator Kevin McHugh, $169,757

27. Police Officer Learlean Clements, $169,377

28. Police Lt. David Brown, $167,879

29. District Fire Chief Roger Alley, $167,169

30. Deputy Fire Chief Arthur Richard, $166.278

31. District Fire Chief Michael McBride, $166,222

32. Police Lt. Glenn Dunnigan, $166,222

33. Police Officer Peter Alexander, $166,084

34. Police Lt. Vernon Coleman, $164,785

35. Police Lt. Thomas Reddy, $164,649

36. EDIC Director James Cowdell, $163,369

37. Police Lt. Robert Godbout, $163,127

38. District Fire Chief Timothy Collier, $163,102

39. Chief Financial Officer Michael Bertino, $162,854

40. Police Officer Ezequiel Ortiz, $162,576

41. Police Sgt. Robert Avery, $162,278

42. Police Capt. James Flynn, $160,875

43. Former School Superintendent Catherine Latham, $160,712

44. District Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan, $159,547

45. Police Lt. William Sharpe, $158,756

46. Police Officer Joseph Ricupero, $158,517

47. Police Officer Christopher Hagerty, $158,500

48. Fire Capt. Robert Alcock, $158,470

49. Police Sgt. Donald Gates, $157,216

50. Police Officer John Mackin, $157,036

51. Police Officer Ross Panacopoulos, $156,908

52. Police Sgt. Paul Cotter, $156,100

53. Deputy Police Chief Leonard Desmarais, $155,801

54. Police Sgt. Timothy Magner, $155,061

55. Fire Capt. Kevin Cronin, $154,210

56. Police Officer Richard Fucci, $153,263

57. Retired Police Officer John Meaney, $152,980

58. DPW Commissioner Andrew Hall, $152,914

59. Police Officer Jeffrey Trahant, $152,474

60. Police Sgt. Patrick McGuire, $151,814

61. Police Lt. Richard Carrow, $149,929

62. Police Sgt. John Geary, $149,856

63. Police Officer David Harney, $149,817

64. Fire Capt. Joseph Zukas, $149,575

65. Police Lt. Michael Kmiec, $148,954

66. Police Lt. John Scannell, $148,712

67. Police Sgt. Michael Kelter, $148,447

68. Police Officer John Bernard, $148,445

69. City Clerk Janet Rowe, $148,080

70. Asst. Superintendent of Streets George Potter, $147,990

71. Police Officer David Hunter, $147,836

72. Police Officer Gary Hagerty, $147,760

73. Fire Lt. Richard Rackett, $147,030

74. Police Officer Seylawon Thach, $146,738

75. Fire Capt./ Paramedic Michael Noon, $146,278

76. Police Officer Michael Hanlon, $145,935

77. Curriculum Executive Director Eva O’Malley, $145,529

78. Police Officer Devon Dupuis, $145,277

79. Fire Capt. Edward Miles, $145,111

80. Mayor Thomas McGee, $145,000

81. Police Officer David Hines, $143,899

82. Principal Maura Durgin-Scully, $142,931

83. Fire Capt. John Thorpe, $141,837

84. Police Officer Pablo Figueroa, $141,471

85. Principal Thomas Strangie, $140,982

86. Police Sgt. Timothy Donovan, $139,853

87. Police Officer Michael Gorman, $139,583

88. Police Officer Oscar Flores, $138,191

89. Police Sgt. Edward Shinnick, $138,174

90. Retired Police Officer Peter Holey, $137,144

91. Fire Capt. Robert McIntosh, $137,003

92. Principal Carissa Karakaedos, $136,773.

93. Police Officer Nhen Tran, $136,683

94. Police Officer Giovanni Lopes, $136,607

95. Police Officer John White, $136,499

96. Police Officer Timothy Nerich, $136,305

97. Special Ed. Executive Director Phylitia Jamerson, $136,121

98. Police Lt. Marie Hanlon, $135,999

99. Police Officer Cynthia Green, $135,816

100. Police Officer Michael Eddows, $135,444