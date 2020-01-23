NSCC Seeks Candidates for Distinguished Alumnus Award

The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni of the College. Any interested party on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations.

Candidates for the award will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or College service. The award recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s Commencement on May 21, 2020.

Please submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions, or complete our nomination form available at http://www.northshore.edu/alumni/award

Please forward the letter of nomination no later than March 27, 2020 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. For further information, go to http://www.northshore.edu/alumni/award or email [email protected]

Russell Named to Lasell University Dean’s List

Kelly Russell of Lynn was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.

To be named to the Dean’s List, they needed to complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

For more information contact: Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications at [email protected] or at 617-243-2386.

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Andrew Doane, a Undeclared major in the class of 2022, from Lynn

Kayla McCellon, a Psychology major in the class of 2021, from Lynn

Jose Palacios Teshe, a Undeclared major in the class of 2023, from Lynn

Resident Named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at Dean College

Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester, including Daniel Lilja of Lynn.

Cuellar on Dean’s List

Celeste Cuellar of Lynn has been named to the Fall Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut.

Undergraduate Dean’s List requirements: At the end of each semester the Dean of each school and college names to the Dean’s List those students who (1) were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points, (2) received no grade below “C”, including the actual letter grade awarded in any course under the Pass/Fail option, (3) earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and (4) were in at least the upper quartile of their school or college.

Local residents named to the Becker College Dean’s List

Becker College recognized the following local residents who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Houssay Bah, of Lynn is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Seth Bird, of Lynn is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Production & Management Concentration.

Residents On Dean’s List at Dean College

Dean College is pleased to announce the local students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Emily Bucklin of Lynn

Abigail Morris of Lynn