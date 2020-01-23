This Round Goes to Classical- Silva’s Swimmers Prevail Over English

When Lynn Classical and Lynn English face off in any sport, it’s a big deal.

“It’s always great swimming against Lynn English,” said Classical Coach Denise Silva after her team’s 98-82 victory over English Monday night at Lynn Tech’s Peter A. Sawin Natatorium. “I love the teams-manship among everybody. Both teams want to win but there was a lot of cheering on the deck for everybody else which was great to see. We have a wonderful group of swimmers in the city of Lynn.”

The Lynn Classical High School swimming team’s coaches and captains are pictured after the Ram’s victory over Lynn English Monday. Front row, from left, are Mushfiqur Dhrubo, Shannon Dunnigan, Anna-Marie Alukonis, Ava Georgenes, Adam Mariano, Head Coach Denise Silva, Coach Charlie Rowe, Coach Kay Rowe, Zachary Westin, and Jacob Lang.

On this day, Classical held the edge, winning 10 of the 12 racing events in the dual meet.

“For us, we had an outstanding performance,” said Silva, who is in her 29th season.“We have a huge team with 50 swimmers and our job is to help them improve their times – that’s why we’re in this profession. I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”

Senior captain Jacob Lang led the way for the Rams with first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-freestyle, an excellent exhibition of his skill and endurance.

Sydney Finnigan also earned a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle. Daniel Puma and C.J. Flores went 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle.

Junior captain Adam Mariano was first in the 100-butterfly. Other first-place finishers for Classical were senior captain Zachary Westin in the 100-yard

freestyle and Daniel Puma in the 100-breaststroke.

All three Classical relays teams were also victorious.

Lynn English senior Hannah Trahant continued her superb season with a victory in the diving event. Trahant, daughter of English Coach Lisa Trahant, will seek to claim the NEC diving crown at the conference meet Sunday at Lynn Tech.

“Hannah had an outstanding diving performance tonight and she’s been remarkable all her four years,” said Coach Silva.

Also winning for the Bulldogs was Mary Lawlor in the 100-yard backstroke event. Following NEC League Meets, Classical (3-4) and English (1-6) will join Lynn Tech for city bragging rights in the City Meet on Feb. 1 at Tech.