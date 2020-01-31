Classical Football Star Ridley Transfers to Bryant University

One of Lynn’s greatest Rams is now a Bulldog.

Former Lynn Classical All-Scholastic quarterback Keith Ridley Jr. has transferred from Boston College to Bryant University in Rhode Island where he will be continuing his collegiate football career.

“It’s ironic, I know,” said Ridley, noting the transition from being a former Classical Ram to being a Bryant Bulldog, a mascot shared with Lynn English.

Ridley began classes Jan. 21 at Bryant and is participating in winter workouts.

Ridley entered BC as a candidate for the Eagles’ starting quarterback position, but the talented 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound athlete was moved to the tight end position.

He decided to look at opportunities at other schools and the Bryant coaching staff welcomed him enthusiastically into its program.

“At BC, my position changed and I kind of lost my passion for the game itself,” related Ridley. “I just wanted to go to a school that would give me the opportunity to play quarterback, the position that I love. Bryant was the school that gave me a chance, and I’m going to give it everything I have for them. I’m just excited to go through this process right now.”

Ridley will have four years of eligibility in the Bryant program. He is working hard in running and conditioning sessions and hopes to begin his quest for the team’s starting quarterback position in the spring practices.

“I’m just enjoying my teammates right now and meeting the coaching staff,” said Ridley. “The facilities are very modern and the football field is beautiful. It reminds me of Manning Field. We also have an indoor practice facility and I’ve been throwing the football around.”

Bryant plays such schools as Wagner, Sacred Heart, Robert Morris, and Brown. The Bulldogs will play one FBS team, Central Michigan, on their 2020 non-conference schedule.

Keith is the son of Keith Ridley Sr. and Samantha Marshall. He is the grandson of popular school administrator James Ridley and Ann Ridley. Also expected to make the trek to Bryant to watch Keith play football is former Classical and Quinnipiac basketball star Helen Ridley, who is an assistant coach in the Rams' girls basketball program.