Health Center Announces New Chief of Human Resources

Lynn Community Health Center is pleased to announce that Kathy Duggan has joined the Executive Team as Chief Human Resource Officer. Duggan was hired in April 2019 as the Interim Chief Human Resource Officer and over time emerged as the leading candidate to take on the role permanently.

“As Interim Chief I was drawn to the mission of this organization, the people who work here, and the opportunity to serve LCHCs talented and dedicated employees,” she said. “I look forward to continuing the good work that has been done in hiring talented people and creating a culture of engagement for the employees at LCHC.”

Duggan worked for over thirty years at General Electric, holding Human Resource leadership positions both at the GE Aviation facility in Lynn and at GE Corporate. She has extensive experience with selection processes, employee relations, conflict resolution, training and development, coaching teams and individuals for success, and improving HR processes. Most recently, she worked for Insight Performance, an HR Consulting agency providing services to small to mid-size companies. Through her work at Insight, she got exposure to Community Health Centers and the challenges they face.

Lynn Community Health Center has grown into one of Lynn’s largest employers with more than 650 employees at six locations throughout the city and 17 School Based Health Centers, caring for approximately 42,000 patients each year.

“Kathy’s experience at a large corporation combined with her more recent hands-on experience with community health centers makes her uniquely qualified to take the lead here at Lynn Community Health Center,” said CEO Kiame Mahaniah, MD. “She will provide guidance and stability for a staff that has more than doubled in the past decade.”

Duggan is a graduate of the Industrial and Labor Relations School at Cornell University and is actively engaged in the Cornell Alumni Association. In her down time, she enjoys reading, walking, gardening, and spending time with her family.