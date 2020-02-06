Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Students

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2019 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following Lynn students have met these requirements

Amanda Carroll, Nursing

Christopher Cole, Business Management

Alexis Ferraro, Nursing

Michaela Hamill, Liberal Studies/Education

Haleigh King, Criminal Justice

Endicott College offers doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites in Boston, online, and at U.S. and international locations. Endicott remains true to its founding principle of integrating professional and liberal arts education with internship opportunities across disciplines. For more, visit endicott.edu.

Emerson College Announces Local Dean’s List Honorees for Fall 2019

The following students have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester.

Allison Dixon of Lynn majoring in Media Arts Production, and a member of the class of 2020.

Lily Doolin of Lynn majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing, and a member of the class of 2020.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris and the second next year in Switzerland. The College has an active network of 39,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.

Yamal-Santiago Named to Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Paola Yamal-Santiago of Lynn excelled during the Fall 2019 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university. Students can choose from more than 160 undergraduate program options and 165 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Hofstra University is a dynamic community of more than 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

Bessler Named to Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 Semester at Quinnipiac University

Jordan Corbishley of Lynn was named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 385 Colleges.” The Chronicle of Higher Education has named Quinnipiac among the Great Colleges to Work For(r). For more information, please visit qu.edu. Connect with Quinnipiac on Facebook at facebook.com/quinnipiacunews and follow Quinnipiac on Twitter @QuinnipiacU.

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 Semester

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.

Kayla Magwood of Lynn earning High Honors and majoring in Undeclared

Terrence Bowers of Lynn earning High Honors and majoring in Sport Studies

Kosta Triantafillakos of Lynn, MA earning High Honors and majoring in BusAdm:Finance

Matthew Woodward of Lynn earning Highest Honors and majoring in Psychology

Stella Bourgeois of Lynn earning Honors and majoring in Undeclared

Megan Dolan of Lynn earning Honors and majoring in Nutr:Nutrition&Wellness

Ashley McCoy of Lynn earning High Honors and majoring in Undeclared

Mia Serino of Lynn earning High Honors and majoring in English/Journalism

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

The University of New Hampshire is a flagship research university that inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation and world. More than 16,000 students from all 50 states and 71 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top ranked programs in business, engineering, law, liberal arts and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. UNH’s research portfolio includes partnerships with NASA, NOAA, NSF and NIH, receiving more than $100 million in competitive external funding every year to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea and space.