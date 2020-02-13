Flood Insurance Information Posted

With the past months flooding due to the extremely heavy rainfall, and recent severe storms in the New England area, New Englanders should prepare for the hurricane season (June I thru Nov 30). Homeowners, renters, and business owners are urged to purchase a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Flood Insurance

Homeowners insurance does not typically cover flooding, so you may need to purchase flood insurance. At Floodsmart.gov you can learn how to buy flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Remember: it takes 30 days from date of purchase for flood insurance to take effect.

FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. Assistance only provides the basic needs for a home to be habitable. Insurance covers more damages. NFIP payment are not dependent on state or federal disaster declarations.

Got to www.floodsmart.gov to learn more about any property’s flood risk, estimate and NFIP premium or locate an insurance agent who sells flood insurance. Visit www.ready.gov/floods for flood information and safety tips.