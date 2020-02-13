Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local University of Rhode Island Students Named to the Dean’s List

KINGSTON, RI (02/03/2020)– The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that more than 6,000 undergraduates have qualified for the fall 2019 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and nations.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the University’s undergraduate academic colleges.

The following students from your area have been named to URI’s fall 2019 Dean’s List:

Hieu Bui of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

Sara Nunez of Lynn

Gabrielle Soares of Lynn

Vaughan Named to UA Deans List

Jada Yavette Vaughan, of Lynn was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.

A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Tufts University Announces Dean’s List Honors

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester.

Among students earning dean’s list honors are:

David Barrios of Lynn

Stephen Ong of Lynn

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

