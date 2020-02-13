Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room Holds Grand Opening

Special To The Lynn Journal

Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the new store located at 776 Washington St.

Mayor Thomas McGee and State Rep. Peter Capano, later joined by Rep. Daniel Cahill, presented congratulatory citations to Lucille owner Sarah Marshall. The store’s name “Lucille” is a tribute to Sarah’s maternal grandmother, who turned an eighth-grade education into a lifelong career as a chef.

Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room owner Sarah Marshall and her mother, Brenda, cut the ribbon as Mayor Thomas McGee, Jamie Marsh, Bill Bochnak, State Rep. Peter Capano, Store Manager Sue Meigs and members of the Marshall family look during the ceremony at the new store located at 776 Washington St., Lynn.

Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Colin Codner, Lucille Wine Shop and Tasting Room owner Sarah Marshall, State Rep. Peter Capano, and Bill Bochnak of EDIC, pictured at the grand opening last Friday.

Marshall, 33, describes her new business as “a specialty wine and craft beer retail shop and event space.”

The space will be used for educational classes, tastings with distributors, and private events, from casual cocktail parties to a three-or-four course catered dinners.

Sarah’s mother, Brenda, is also part of the venture while Sue Meigs is the store manager and vintage buyer. Originally from Maryland, Sarah moved to Lynn in 2016. She previously worked at the legendary Boston eatery, L’Espalier.

“It’s been a dream of mine to own my own business and I’ve been in the restaurant business for 15 years, specifically about five of those have been as an event planner and the last 10 years have been on the wine side of things,” said Sarah.

Inside the spacious, beautifully decorated store, customers can choose from 200 varieties of international wines and 100 craft beers from the United States, Belgium, and Germany.

Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Colin Codner said at the ceremony, “From an event standpoint, I’ve actually hosted an event here and it’s just absolutely amazing what can be done with the flexibility of the space. I just want to thank you on behalf of the Chamber.”

Lucille Wine Shop and Eatery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.