Local Students Earn Academic Honors Panacopoulos Studying Abroad in Rome

Emma Panacopoulos, of Lynn, is spending the spring semester studying abroad at Assumption’s Rome Campus.

As the birthplace of the liberal arts and an epicenter of the Catholic faith, at the College’s Rome Campus, students immerse themselves in a variety of different cultures. The courses, taught by Assumption faculty who are well-versed in Italian culture and history, don’t just take place in a classroom; faculty and students explore Rome’s many historic sites, art galleries, churches, and other landmarks to learn about history, art, business and much more. Weekend excursions, included in tuition, to cities like Florence, Naples, Pisa, or Venice encourage students to broaden their cultural, educational, and personal horizons through exploration of these rich historic places.

“As a Catholic liberal arts institution, Assumption’s Rome Campus is another way in which the College aims to educate the whole student, providing them experiences that encourage intellectual and personal growth, both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Eloise Knowlton, Ph.D., associate vice president for academic affairs and director of the study abroad program. “Studying abroad at the Rome campus is a once-in-a-lifetime, transformative experience that allows students to live and study together in a tight-knit learning community, as they explore the birthplace of the classic liberal arts tradition.”

Studying abroad not only provides students with a unique learning opportunity, but improves their understanding of other cultures and expands their world views, an asset that might increase employability after graduation. According to the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA), a recent survey of 800 U.S. business executives found that “75 percent of the companies indicated that a global perspective was important for their staff and 80 percent believed their overall business would increase if more of their staff had more international experience.”

