NSCC Receives National Military Friendly School Designation

For the 10th consecutive year, North Shore Community College (NSCC) has received designation as a Military Friendly School.

The designation honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools which are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members and veterans as students. Military Friendly ratings and resources provide service members and their families with the information they need to make decisions about civilian careers and education opportunities.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 625 schools, from every state in the country, earning the designation.

The 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

“We’re honored to have been a recipient of this coveted designation every year for the past decade,” said NSCC President Patricia A. Gentile. “NSCC has a long tradition of providing education and training to veterans and current members of the armed forces who are seeking to learn new skills and translate experience in the military to civilian life. We are committed to providing the highest quality services, resources and programs to meet the unique needs of this vital and growing student population,” she said.

For more information on what NSCC can offer to members of the military or veterans, contact Kristine Babcock, Veteran’s Services Coordinator, at [email protected] or 978-762-4178.