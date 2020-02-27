News Classical Celebrates Successful Season by Journal Staff • February 27, 2020 • 0 Comments The Lynn Classicall varsity football team’s individual award winners are pictured at the banquet Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus. Front row, from left, are Kevin Paniagua (Kevin Moriarty Award), Brandon Summers (Scholar-Athlete), Maurice Sequeira (Gerald LeBrasseur Ironman Award), Dan Gisonno (Harry Agganis Team MVP Award), Manny Guerrero (Lex Thornton Defensive MVP Award), and Aidan Dow (Bill Joyce Sportsmanship Award). Back row, from left, are Jeff Hill (Boley Dancewicz Offensive Player Award), Kyle Durant (Special Teams Player of the Year Award), Andy DeLeon (Abel Marquez Leadership Award), David Doucette (Bill Melanson Unsung Hero Award), Jacob Reyes (Scout Team Player of the Year Award), Nico Galeazzi (Harold Durgin Award), and Kalvin So (Tim Frager Top Running back Award).