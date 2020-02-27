Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Fisher Named to Colby-Sawyer College Dean’s List

Colby-Sawyer College has named Rachel Fisher of Lynn to the Dean’s List for fall 2019. Fisher majors in psychology and is a member of the class of 2020. To qualify for the Dean’s List students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

U.S. News and World Report has recognized Colby-Sawyer as a Best Regional College in its category – North (#8), Best Value College (#4) and Best Undergraduate Teaching (#4) in its 2020 Best Colleges issue. Founded in 1837 in the heart of the scenic Lake Sunapee Region of central New Hampshire, Colby-Sawyer is a comprehensive college with an emphasis on the liberal arts and sciences, a focus on professional preparation and a commitment to individualized experiences.

Emmanuel College Announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students earning Dean’s List honors include:

Riley Breen of Lynn

Pietra Oelke of Lynn

Osarumen Edosomwan of Lynn

Kevin Lux Ven of Lynn

Melissa Ordonez of Lynn

Madison Vigliotta of Lynn

Oula Ali of Lynn

John Carroll of Lynn

Tianna Dawe of Lynn

Kendrick Jean-Francois of Lynn

Ingrid O’Dell of Lynn

Samantha Thai of Lynn

Zion Weir of Lynn

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston's educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities.

Giguere Named to the Dean’s List

Eric Giguere, of Lynn, has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University for the Fall Semester 2019. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Giguere is working toward a BSBA in Sport Management.

Celebrating its Centennial in the year 2019, Western New England University is a private, independent, coeducational institution. Located on an attractive 215-acre suburban campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, Western New England serves 3,974 students, including 2,629 full-time undergraduate students.

Brinkler Named to Dean’s List at Plymouth State University

Quinn Brinkler of Lynn, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Brinkler is a Criminal Justice major at Plymouth State.

Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming our students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development.