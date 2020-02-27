Warren Favored by Lynn Democrats in Presidential Primary on Tuesday

Hillary Clinton trounced then presidential candidate Donald Trump in Lynn four years ago.

The Democratic nominee won with 70 percent of the more than 31,000 votes cast. Her margin was even bigger than the statewide totals that gave Clinton 60 percent of the vote.

But Clinton is not on the ballot this time.

When Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday, March 3, they will have more than a dozen choices including: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, Thomas Steyer, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joseph Biden, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Marianne Williamson. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Julián Castro have since withdrawn from the race.

The city’s Democratic City Committee does not endorse candidates in a primary. As a result, each member is free to advocate for their favorite person.

Warren seems to have the edge.

Longtime Chairwoman Agnes Ricko is backing the 70-year-old Massachusetts senior senator.

“Every committee person is free to do their own thing,” she said. “But I’m supporting Elizabeth Warren. She is by far the most intelligent person running, and she has the best proposals.”

On whether Warren can secure the nomination and beat Trump, Ricko is not so sure.

“I have no idea,” she said. “But as the best candidate, I’m hoping Sen. Warren can beat Donald Trump. One thing is for sure, Democrats will rally around our nominee to defeat him.”

Lisa Carey, a member of the Democratic City Committee, said she too is supporting Warren.

“I like that she has concrete plans to address issues other candidates just talk about,” she said. “She has a way to deal with the budget, immigration, and the high cost of a college education.”

Carey is frustrated that even Democrats refer to Warren as “shrill.”

“There’s still lots of sexism out there,” she said. “If she were a man, they would never use that word.”

Still, Carey said it will be a challenge for the Democrats to recapture the White House.

“I am hopeful Warren could win,” she said. “But I know the president is mean, he’s a bully, he will attack her, and make it tough for her to win. I’m sure he will question whether a woman can do the job.”

Committee chairs Ronald Mendes, Joseph Scanlon, Paul Gaudet, Marissa Walsh, Sharon Wheeler, and Alfred Ricko could not be reached for comment

State Committee candidate Drew Russo is also on the Warren bandwagon.

“She is running on an anti-corruption agenda that American can get behind,” he said. “Voters are looking for their government and economy to serve them. She has made a career of fighting for working people.”

Russo credits Warren with writing new rules on bankruptcy and helped President Barack Obama create the Consumer Protection Agency.

“She has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump,” he said. “All you had to do was see her in last week’s debate.”

But not everyone is supporting Warren.

State Rep. Peter Capano (D-Lynn) said Sanders is the only candidate addressing issues facing working families. He said the Sanders’ campaign is a diverse movement of young and old that will restore equity and justice to the nation.

“Bernie gives me hope that we can turn this upside down economy around and restore the American Dream for working people,” he said. “People are working two and three jobs and are still not making it while seniors on fixed-incomes are faced with out of control medical and prescription drug costs.”