Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Named to Curry College Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Roughly 1,000 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Curry College. The following local students made the list:

Mathieu Gokas, of Lynn a Management major and member of the Class of 2021.

Natalie Manfra, of Lynn a Psychology major and member of the Class of 2021.

Jaclyn Keighley, of Lynn a Communication major and member of the Class of 2020.

Paige Fialho, of Lynn a Nursing major and member of the Class of 2020.

Fidelia Eleazu, of Lynn a Community Education major and member of the Class of 2022.

To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

Founded in 1879, Curry College is a private, four-year, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Mass. Curry extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth, Mass. Curry offers 27 undergraduate majors, as well as graduate degrees in business, education, criminal justice, and nursing, with a combined enrollment of approximately 3,000 students. The student body consists of approximately 2,000 traditional undergraduate students, and over 1,000 continuing education and graduate students. Approximately 75-percdnt of its students reside on the Curry campus. The largest majors are business management, communication, nursing, criminal justice, and education. The College offers a wide array of extra-curricular activities ranging from 14 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu

Dean’s list honors announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester.

Among students earning dean’s list honors is/are:

Xavier Mojica of Lynn

David Barrios of Lynn

Stephen Ong of Lynn

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Local students named to Stonehill College Dean’s List

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. The following local students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:

Paige Barnard, Class of 2020, of Lynn

Julia Steriti, Class of 2022, of Lynn

Stonehill is a Catholic college located near Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts. With a student-faculty ratio of 12:1, the College engages over 2,500 students in 80+ rigorous academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional fields. The Stonehill community helps students to develop the knowledge, skills, and character to meet their professional goals and to live lives of purpose and integrity.

UMF announces Dean’s List for fall 2019 semester

The University of Maine at Farmington announces that Katryn Barr of Lynn is on Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Ologuntere recognized for academic excellence

Worcester Academy proudly announces its Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List for Semester 1 of the 2019-2020 School Year. The honors represent the achievements that each of the Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth.

Among the students is:

Precious Ologuntere of Lynn, Class of 2020, Headmaster’s List.

Worcester Academy is an exceptional co-educational independent school for day and boarding students in grades 6 through 12 and postgraduates. Through an innovative and thoughtfully designed curriculum, Worcester Academy instills in students a lifelong passion for learning and a foundation of core values that enable them to “Achieve the Honorable”as leaders and world citizens. The school takes pride in its diverse local and international community, and situates its curriculum within a global, multicultural context that helps students develop the independence, confidence, and world-readiness they need to succeed in college and beyond.