Lynn Favors Sanders in Super Tuesday Vote

U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders finished first in the Democratic Presidential Primary election Tuesday in Lynn.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was second, followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Biden was the overall winner in the Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary with approximately 34 percent of the vote.

President Donald Trump easily won the Republican Presidential Primary election in Lynn, defeating former Gov. William Weld.

City Clerk and Election Chief Janet Rowe thanked her staff for their efforts in conducting the election.

“I am fortunate to have a great election staff, including or Election Administrator Karen Richard, Election Coordinator Susan Bullock, and my Assistant City Clerk Deb Ginivan,” said Rowe. “Our City Clerk team of Mary Gokas, Beatriz Tejada, Kim Elwell, and Loralee Shinnick all helped to man the phones and assist the public coming in for voting issues. Our City team worked very hard, along with our 168 poll workers, for a successful Presidential Primary.