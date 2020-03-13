News On To Worcester by Journal Staff • March 13, 2020 • 0 Comments Photos by Emily Harney The Lynn English boys’ team, cheerleaders and coaches celebrated their convincing state Division 1 semi-final win Tuesday night, March 10, on the parquet floor in the TD Garden. Now, it’s on to the championship game this Saturday, March 14, in Worcester. In Tuesday’s game, English’s Jack Rodriguez was a leader on the offensive end for the Bulldogs, dropping in 20 points in the effort. Meanwhile, dominant center Mukeba Jean-Baptiste slams one home in the second half for part of his 20 points on the night.