Two Lynn Men Plead Guilty to Drug and Firearm Possession

Carlos Lopez, aka “C-Lo,” 31, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. Dionis Lopez, aka “Kuku,” 29, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for July 13, 2020. The defendants were arrested and charged in September 2018.

On Nov. 14, 2017, Carlos Lopez possessed and intended to distribute heroin and marijuana while in possession of a Bersa, Model Thunder 380, .380 caliber pistol and a Beretta, Model Px4, 9mm pistol with various rounds of 9mm ammunition. Due to a previous conviction for a crime punishable by more than one year in prison, Carlos Lopez was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Dionis Lopez possessed and intended to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana while in possession of a Glock, Model 27, .40 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number and a Glock, Model 19, 9 mm pistol.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes provides for a mandatory sentence of five years in prison to be served consecutive to any other term imposed and up to three years of supervised release. The charge of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Moran, Deputy Chief of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.