Earth Day Poster Winners Announced

During last week’s City Council meeting, Councilor-At-Large Brian Field announced the winners of the “Keep Lynn Clean” poster contest. The contest was set in motion on Earth Day, April 22, and inspired students to use creativity as a way of motivating others to take care of the environment.
The list of winners are:
1. Chris Pacheco Hernandez – Lincoln Thompson
2. Elisa Deleon Angel – Connery
3. Penelope Bin – Aborn
4. Nailah Georges – Brickett
5. Levi Flores – Callahan
6. Wendy Chilel Hernandez – Cobbet
7. Alexis Mitchell – Drewicz
8. Oleksandr Kukashchuk “Sasha” – Harrington
9. Jillian Lyons -Fallon
10. Zaineb Mouzoune – Ford
11. Karla Gabriella Hernandez – Hood
12. Arlette Castillo Cespedes – Ingalls
13. Michael Kelley, Jr. – Lynn Woods
14. Yessidel Nieves – Sacred Heart
15. Trey Henderson – Sewell Anderson
16. Isabella Ok – Shoemaker
17. Maxwell Martel – Sisson
18. Briadnne Vasquez – St. Pius V
19. Benjamin Sanabria Pineda – Tracy
20. Hileen Rojas Rosa – Washington
21. Ashley Chavez – Volunteer, Lynn Tech (Helped Design And Print The Final Posters)
22. Cassidy Pa- Volunteer, Lynn Tech (helped design and print the final posters)