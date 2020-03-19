Letter to the Editor

Support Your Fellow Chamber Members and Small Business Community

Dear Chamber of Commerce Members,

I hope you and your staff are all staying safe and healthy in these troubling times. I’m sure as a small business owner yourself, you have had to adapt and evolve your business models by the changing hours these days. For that I commend you. With being a small business, we all know the importance of coming together in these moments right now. We stand stronger when we come together than when we stand apart, at least mentally in this current climate.

I wanted to reach out as a member of the Chamber and on behalf of the food and beverage industry to help keep spreading the word of supporting one another. A few other businesses are dear to my heart in this trying time. In the past year, we have seen three strong female-owned businesses pop up in Lynn: Nightshade Noodle Bar, Uncommon Feasts, and my wine & beer retail store, Lucille Wine Shop. With no initial connection together, but with the same idea of providing high quality food and beverages to a community we all love: Lynn and the Greater North Shore. Such places that have had to “move mountains” at times to open it felt like. Places who have worked really hard to receive amazing publicity and awards from the Boston Globe, Boston Magazine, the Lynn Item, the Lynn Journal, and Northshore Magazine.

As of now, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Uncommon Feasts, and all other restaurants in MA have been required to close their doors to the public for full-service dining for the next few weeks. I wanted to let you know how you can still show your support even though their doors aren’t quite open the same way. Starting Wednesday, Nightshade Noodle Bar will be offering take-out services and in-home delivery. Uncommon Feasts has also already started delivery and take-out services. As someone who has been in the restaurant industry for 15+ years, the people involved in these businesses are like family to me and need your support.

Lucille Wine Shop is a wine & beer retail store, and unless the local government requires us to close, we are OPEN and resuming normal business hours: 11am-8pm Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6pm on Sunday, in addition to now being open on Monday from 12-7pm. As you and your friends have beverage needs please think about sending them our way. We have easy drinking & craft beer; we have red & white wines beginning at 10.99/bottle. My rule of thumb is good beverages don’t have to be expensive. We also offer 10% off case discounts. Big companies like: Total Wine, Whole Foods, and Costco will survive this mess. A small shop just opened does not have the resources these big companies do.

I know we are all excited about the new buzz and texture that is getting added to Lynn. In order to continue this, we have to make sure the momentum that has started continues to excel. Please share this email with anyone that you see fit.

Please see all of our websites for any additional information needed.

www.nightshadenoodlebar.com

www.uncommonfeasts.com

www.lucillewineshop.com

Appreciate the connection and lets POWER THROUGH THIS TOGETHER!!

All the best,

Sarah Marshall,

Owner Lucille Wine Shop

and Tasting Room