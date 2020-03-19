Lunches Available for Lynn Students

As COVID-19 updates evolve worldwide, Lynn residents will be faced with varying degrees of hardship. Families who are in arduous economic situations are grappling with the joint need for childcare and maintaining an income. In addition to the need for care and wages, are concerns regarding the gap in education and students who rely on Lynn Public Schools for lunchtime meals.

In a statement released by Mayor Thomas McGee, Grab and Go lunches will be available for all students daily between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. pm at Marshall Middle School, English High School, Classical High School, and Lynn Technical and Vocational High School. Since decision-makers have urged parents to have childcare in place until April 17, the lunches are expected to help out in the time of need. School resources will be made available to students by grades on the Lynn Public School’s website (http://www.lynnschools.org/), and students are encouraged to access it daily.

The City of Lynn including the Mayor’s Office, Public Health Department, Office of Emergency Management and first responders are in communication and working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health concerning COVID-19. The city has been preparing extensively to prepare for scenarios that can play out with the evolving COVID-19 situation and will continue updating the public on the City of Lynn website and Facebook page, as well as the City of Lynn Health Department “Coronavirus Resources” page at http://www.lynnma.gov/coronavirus.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to conduct their business with City Hall by phone or online as much as possible. All non-essential in-person governmental meetings and large group gatherings will be postponed suspended canceled or held virtually. All residents and private entities are advised to refrain from holding any unnecessary large gatherings to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, widespread coronavirus testing is still not widely available. All testing still needs to be approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health which is causing a lag in both the testing and diagnosing.