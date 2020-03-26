MassBay Student Athlete Signs With Benedictine University Mesa

MassBay Community College is pleased to announce Men’s Basketball forward, and general studies major, Javaris Hill of Lynn, will transfer to Benedictine University Mesa in Mesa, AZ and has signed to play with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II Men’s Basketball team.

“I was so impressed watching Javaris play this season and very proud of him for earning a scholarship to continue his education and play basketball for Benedictine,” said MassBay Director of Athletics, Adam Nelson. “He is an explosive player on the court, who has a knack for scoring around the rim, which will make him very successful at the next level. I know that he has great things ahead of him, and I am excited to follow his journey.”

Hill played his season freshman year at UMass Boston as a starting forward. He was the second lead scoring player on the team, averaging 12.6 points a game, and led the Little East Conference with a 63.6 shooting percent. This season, his first year as a MassBay Buccaneer, he was a starting forward and led the team in scoring averaged 19.9 points per game. Hill was ranked ninth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Region 21 with 8.3 rebounds per game and shot 67.8 percent from the field ranking him second in Region 21 and fourth nationally. He scored a season high on November 14, 2019 with 33 points again UConn Avery Point. Hill is also a team captain and was selected as a Region 21 First Team All-Region honoree.

“I am extremely happy that I’m signing to play at Benedictine University Mesa,” said Hill. “It has always been a dream of mine to play basketball at this level, while continuing my education. I am proud to have had the opportunity to be a MassBay Buccaneer and I look forward to becoming a Benedictine Redhawk. I want to thank MassBay and all the people there who have guided me to this opportunity and my family for always supporting me.”

Hill, a 2017 graduate of Lynn English High School in Lynn, MA, where he also played basketball, will begin at Benedictine University Mesa in fall 2020.

MassBay Community College is ranked by the Brookings Institution as one of the top schools for value added and earned salaries in the workforce. Ranked #1 for two-year colleges in Massachusetts, #2 in New England, and #16 nationally. The College’s facilities in Wellesley Hills, Framingham, and Ashland house day, evening and weekend classes that meet the needs of degree-seeking students and career minded lifelong learners. Online options provide convenience and allow faculty to facilitate the learning process. Since its founding in 1961, MassBay has been accredited by several governing bodies and strives to meet the needs of the diverse local communities it serves.