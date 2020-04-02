Lynn Nonprofits Among Recipients of Zakim Fund Early Emergency Grants

To best assist communities throughout the Commonwealth now reeling from the challenges of covid-19, The Lenny Zakim Fund has fast-tracked its annual grant-making process and delivered $576,000 to 56 community nonprofit organizations working at bridging inequities throughout Massachusetts, including several in Lynn, according to a press release.

Lynn grant recipients in the Child and Youth Development and Education category include Building Bridges Through Music; and Chica Project, a nonprofit that operates in Lynn, Lawrence and Boston to empower Latinas and other women of color; and LYSOA (Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy).

In the Access to Food, Housing and Economic Security category, Lynn United for Change Empowerment Project was among the recipients, while the Lynn Worker Center received a grant in the Organizing and Support for Immigrants and Refugees category.

“The global pandemic and our new normal has laid bare the structural inequities that exist in our society,” LZF Executive Director Eric Esteves said in a press release. “As we consider our 25-year legacy as an organization focused on social, racial, and economic justice, we must continue to listen to those closest to the problems and support them as they implement solutions. LZF aids those who demonstrate the will and potential to make a difference – but may lack the necessary resources. These resources have suddenly become more urgent than ever before.”

For 25 years, The Lenny Zakim Fund has been committed to identifying, listening to, and supporting grassroots community organizations operating “below the radar screen” of many large charitable and government funding sources. Grant recipients include community-based organizations providing services in diverse ways within a variety of very vulnerable populations. This year, more than half of the organizations receiving LZF grants are led by people of color.

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Fund has more than doubled its pool of emergency grants to $56,000 thus far, with the goal of raising at least $100,000 more in order to increase its ability to support grassroots community organizations in the coming weeks and months.

The fund has identified both current and former grant recipients who are worried about the programs they have had to suspend or cancel, funds lost, balancing critical staffing decisions, and the vulnerable individuals/families they serve who are now even more isolated and at-risk, according to Esteves.

“We do not know how long this uncertainty will last, but what I do know is that small, grassroots organizations are even more important now than ever to the communities they serve,” Esteves stated.