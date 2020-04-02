McGee Appoints Aaron Clausen as Principal Planner

Special to the Journal

Mayor Thomas M. McGee announces the appointment of Aaron Clausen as Principal Planner effective April 6, 2020.

Mr. Clausen comes to Lynn with extensive urban planning experience, having served as Director of Planning and Development for the City of Beverly since January 2014. Prior to his appointment in Beverly, Mr. Clausen served first as Associate Planner and later Senior Planner for the City of Lowell from 2007-2013.

In Beverly, Mr. Clausen led the department through an unprecedented period of economic development including the revitalization of its historic downtown area. Thanks to his work, in collaboration with stakeholders in government, local business, community groups, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations, Beverly has strengthened its reputation as a vibrant cultural destination where people come to live, work, and play. Mr. Clausen managed development of the Beverly Community Housing Plan creating a comprehensive strategy for addressing the City’s many housing needs. He oversaw the implementation of a number of key objectives of the plan including an update to the City’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, and creation of the Beverly Affordable Housing Trust. While acting as the Chair of the Beverly Affordable Housing Trust board of directors, the Trust has invested over $700,000 since its inception in 2017 to create several new Affordable Housing development opportunities in that City.

During his time in Lowell, Mr. Clausen served as project manager in development of A City Building Vision for the Hamilton Canal District and the Neighborhoods, a planning study that included an intensive public visioning campaign to identify improved physical and programming links in four inner-city neighborhoods, coordinated significant community outreach. He played a lead role in advancing Sustainable Development initiatives in Lowell including achieving Green Community designation, and incorporating sustainability concepts into the City’s master plan created in 2010.

“I am excited to welcome Aaron Clausen on board as the Principal Planner for the City of Lynn.” said Mayor McGee. “As the city continues to grow and develop, we want to make sure we have

a 21st Century approach to our planning needs. Aaron is the right person to help us shape the future of our community in a thoughtful, inclusive manner.”

As Principal Planner, Mr. Clausen will work on setting long-range planning objectives and coordinating a long-term vision for the City of Lynn that aligns with the Mayor and City Council’s goals. He will coordinate with the Mayor’s economic development working group and ensure priorities are implemented by working with its members which includes: Economic Development & Industrial Corporation Executive Director, Community Development Director, Inspectional Services Chief/Building Commissioner/Planning Director, Department of Public Works Commissioner, Lynn Water & Sewer Executive Director, and Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development Executive Director. He will provide advice and support on planning matters to other city departments, including the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, City Council and the Mayor’s office.

Mr. Clausen will lead the efforts in initiating and overseeing the creation of the City of Lynn’s Master Plan and lead community engagement to solicit input and feedback, manage consultants, and represent the City on broader projects. He will seek, prepare, and coordinate applications and management of relevant grants, as well as state and federal funding opportunities.

“I’m honored Mayor McGee has asked me to join the team and serve the City of Lynn during this time of transition.” said Mr. Clausen. “It is an exciting time for the City of Lynn, I believe this moment presents an opportunity to build on renewed interest and investment in the City to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to development that will benefit the broader community. I look forward to jumping in and facilitating the creation of a comprehensive vision for the whole City.”

Mr. Clausen is a graduate of Bentley College; Aaron received his Master’s degree in Urban & Regional Planning with a concentration on Urban Design from the University of Michigan.