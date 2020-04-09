McGee Announces Guidelines and Procedures for All Construction and Public Works Sites and Workers

Mayor Thomas M. McGee, in consultation with the City Council, the Department of Pub­lic Health, Inspectional Services Department, and the City Solici­tor’s office, is announcing an Ex­ecutive Order with COVID-19 guidelines and procedures for all construction and public works sites and workers in the City of Lynn effective Friday, April 3, 2020. As part of Mayor McGee’s Executive Order, all construc­tion and public work employees must certify to their supervisor prior to the start of their work shift that they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone ex­hibiting such symptoms. All job sites are required to be equipped with wash stations and hand san­itizers, abide by proper social distancing requirements at all times, implement a no congre­gation policy, as well as cleaning and decontamination procedures. In situations where social dis­tancing is not feasible, personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and eye protec­tion must be supplied by the em­ployer, to its employees. On sites with ten or more employees, the contractor is required to create a project specific Hazard Analysis and Compliance Plan to be ap­proved by Lynn’s Public Health Director and must designate a COVID-19 Compliance Officer. Construction and public works projects that cannot comply with the Executive Order are mandat­ed to cease operations immedi­ately. The failure to comply with the provisions of the Executive Order will result in the revoca­tion of all required permits. The Inspectional Services Depart­ment