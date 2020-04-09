McGee, Community Leaders, United Way Launch Lynn Community Care Fund

Community leaders in Lynn, in partnership with Mayor Tom McGee and United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley today announce the establishment of the Lynn Community Care Fund to mobilize resources to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Lynn Community Care Fund will expand food and supply distribution and emergency assistance to households who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on helping those who are most economically vulnerable during the pandemic. The fund will deploy resources through nonprofit partners to prevent financial crises and displacement for the residents of Lynn. 100 percent of donations (net credit card fees) will go directly to help families in need.
“We are living in unprecedented times where many people in our city are facing food and economic insecurity because of the preventative measures we have had to take to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “We must come together to overcome these challenging times. I would like to thank our community leaders in Lynn along with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley for taking the initiative to establish this fund to get emergency assistance to the residents and their families that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”
“Together, we can do more than any of us can alone,” said Michael K. Durkin, President & CEO of United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “Nonprofits are the backbone of our communities when crisis strikes, and can both mobilize people to help and connect those in need with critical resources. United Way is proud to be a partner to the residents, nonprofits, city leaders and businesses in Lynn to help raise and distribute assistance during this unprecedented and very challenging time.”
The Lynn Community Care Fund will help meet basic needs of families including rent, food, utilities, internet connectivity, and essential supplies. Priority will be given to those who are most economically vulnerable to this crisis. All donations will be collected by United Way and distributed by established Lynn nonprofit organizations with a track record of administering assistance funds. These funds will cover the costs of essential needs within the community including, but not limited to, rent, food, utilities, childcare, medications and other basic necessities.
The Lynn Community Care Fund was established in order to mobilize those who can give to support their neighbors. A coalition of Lynn-based providers will help guide the distribution of emergency financial assistance within the community.
People in need of immediate help should contact United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline or visit mass211.org for comprehensive information and referrals related to the virus. Payments will be sent to the vendor or provider of services; money will not be given to individuals directly.
For more detailed information on applicant eligibility requirements, to inquire for support, or to learn how to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit our website: https://unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/lynn-covid-19-care-fund/.