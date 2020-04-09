McGee, Community Leaders, United Way Launch Lynn Community Care Fund

Community leaders in Lynn, in partnership with Mayor Tom McGee and United Way of Mas­sachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley today announce the estab­lishment of the Lynn Community Care Fund to mobilize resources to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families im­pacted by the Coronavirus pan­demic.

The Lynn Community Care Fund will expand food and sup­ply distribution and emergency assistance to households who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on helping those who are most economically vulnerable during the pandemic. The fund will de­ploy resources through nonprof­it partners to prevent financial crises and displacement for the residents of Lynn. 100 percent of donations (net credit card fees) will go directly to help families in need.

“We are living in unprecedent­ed times where many people in our city are facing food and eco­nomic insecurity because of the preventative measures we have had to take to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “We must come together to overcome these challenging times. I would like to thank our community leaders in Lynn along with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley for taking the initiative to establish this fund to get emergency assistance to the residents and their families that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Together, we can do more than any of us can alone,” said Michael K. Durkin, President & CEO of United Way of Mas­sachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “Nonprofits are the back­bone of our communities when crisis strikes, and can both mo­bilize people to help and con­nect those in need with critical resources. United Way is proud to be a partner to the residents, nonprofits, city leaders and busi­nesses in Lynn to help raise and distribute assistance during this unprecedented and very chal­lenging time.”

The Lynn Community Care Fund will help meet basic needs of families including rent, food, utilities, internet connectivity, and essential supplies. Priority will be given to those who are most economically vulnerable to this crisis. All donations will be collected by United Way and distributed by established Lynn nonprofit organizations with a track record of administering as­sistance funds. These funds will cover the costs of essential needs within the community including, but not limited to, rent, food, util­ities, childcare, medications and other basic necessities.

The Lynn Community Care Fund was established in order to mobilize those who can give to support their neighbors. A coa­lition of Lynn-based providers will help guide the distribution of emergency financial assistance within the community.

People in need of immedi­ate help should contact United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline or visit mass211.org for comprehensive information and referrals relat­ed to the virus. Payments will be sent to the vendor or provider of services; money will not be giv­en to individuals directly.

For more detailed informa­tion on applicant eligibility re­quirements, to inquire for sup­port, or to learn how to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit our website: https://united­waymassbay.org/covid-19/lynn-covid-19-care-fund/.