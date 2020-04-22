Kennedy Officially on September Ballot for U.S. Senate

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin’s office confirmed April 15 that Congressman Joe Kennedy III will appear on the ballot for U.S. Senate in September.

After months of collecting signatures across the Commonwealth, the Kennedy for MA campaign received final confirmation that they had reached the 10,000 signature requirement to get on the ballot. The campaign had submitted more than 15,000 signatures to local town and city clerks.

Kennedy signed the final nomination sheet from his home in Newton on Wednesday.