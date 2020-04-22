Lynn School Administrators React To School Closing Announcement

Special To The Journal

Lynn school officials are busy continuing their course of action following Tuesday’s order by Governor Charlie Baker that schools be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, superintendent of Lynn schools, and Dr. John Dolan, head of schools at St. Mary’s High School, each issued statements Wednesday following the governor’s decision.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler:

“Although the governor’s announcement confirmed what we had expected, the idea of our school buildings remaining closed is still sobering and keeps in focus the severity of the health crisis we have all been navigating the last several weeks. We will continue to enhance remote instruction and do everything we can to support our teachers and students as they transition to this new model of teaching and learning.

Every school district is sailing in uncharted waters, but we all have the same goal: to ensure that while the buildings are closed, the learning process is very much open.

We empathize with our high school seniors and we are committed to properly recognizing them at the appropriate time. These are challenging times for everyone, but especially the Class of 2020, and we want them to know we have their backs.”

St. Mary’s Head of School Dr. John F. Dolan

“The school doors at St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart may be closed to students, but Catholic education in Lynn remains open. Our teachers and administrators continue to provide students with a quality education, while having some fun in the process.

The St. Mary’s/Sacred Heart Coronavirus Task Force, led by David Angeramo (St. Mary’s associate head of school) and Kristina Relihan (Sacred Heart principal), is helping our school community navigate the ongoing crisis. The task force is focused on issues including technology, communication, spirituality and counseling.

Thanks to their efforts and the collaborative spirit displayed by teachers and students, our remote learning has been up and running since day one. I am proud of the way our school community has responded to this unprecedented crisis.

While the governor’s announcement was not a surprise, it was still jarring. We are working with students and parents to ensure we appropriately honor our Class of 2020.

We are committed to ensuring that St. Mary’s continues to move forward, and we have faith that we will emerge as a better school and stronger community.”