State, National Guard Work Together to Award over $40,000 in Bonuses to Service Members During COVID-19 Crisis

In 2019, the Office of the State Treasurer Veterans’ Bonus Division launched an online application for the Massachusetts Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Welcome Home Bonus. Massachusetts service members and Veterans are now able to apply online, streamlining the application process and expediting bonus payouts.

Understanding the need and importance of an online presence, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg and the Veterans’ Bonus Division established the online application in order to be fully accessible to Veterans and military families as they plan for their financial futures.

“Thanks to our team’s efforts, that established the Welcome Home bonus online platform in 2019, we are now well prepared for this unforeseen situation,” said State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, “Through our platform, we are able to quickly and efficiently get money into the hands of veterans who have so honorably served our country. This ensures that every Massachusetts servicemember has the opportunity to receive their bonus payout. I am proud to work with the National Guard to assist veterans during this time of great economic uncertainty.”

Since the beginning of this global pandemic, the online application has played an important role for the Veterans’ Bonus Division in processing inquires and awarding eligible service members. With the support of the Massachusetts National Guard, the Division was able to identify service members and award over $40,000 in bonuses.

The National Guard created a non-profit alliance to bring together public and private agencies to collaborate in innovative ways to support the men, women, and families of the Massachusetts National Guard. The Treasurer’s Office and the Massachusetts National Guard understand that the greatest impact on the lives of the men, women and families who serve, comes from the partnership of both public and private organizations.

The relationship built between the Treasurer’s Office and the National Guard has helped identify hundreds of National Guardsmen missing out on between $500 and $1200 in bonuses. This is a benefit that belongs to the service members and is helpful during the massive layoffs associated with the pandemic.

“The close relationship between the Massachusetts National Guard, the Non-Profit Partners, and Treasurer Goldberg’s office has allowed our Soldiers and Airmen to take advantage of the Welcome Home Bonus,” said Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Gregory C. Widberg, state command sergeant major of the Massachusetts National Guard. “These service members have, on countless occasions, supported and served the citizens of this great Commonwealth in times of disaster and uncertainty. They continue to do that now during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“Over the last three years the Veterans’ Bonus Division has worked hard to streamline the process to make it easier for Veterans to apply for the bonus,” states Steve Croteau, Veterans Bonus Manager. “That work and the relationship with the Massachusetts National Guard has positioned us with the ability to support Veterans remotely during this time.”

By visiting VetsBonusMA.com service members and Veterans can apply and upload their required supporting documents from wherever they are. The online application will also increase the ability to analyze collected data to optimize outreach to Veterans within local organizations and communities. It takes approximately 10 days or less for the check to be mailed.