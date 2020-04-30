Moulton, Healey Team up to Help Constituents Spot Online Coronavirus Scams and Cybercrimes

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will host a Facebook Live forum on cybersecurity in the age of coronavirus this Wednesday, April 29, at 4 p.m. ET.

In an era where Americans have shifted their work and meeting with friends online because of the pandemic, Attorney General Healey and Congressman Moulton will discuss examples of common scams and share best practices for staying safe online.

For more details and to RSVP for the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/544763906436054/. You can submit questions at https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-7545637780059060480.

Tune into https://www.facebook.com/SethMoulton/live.