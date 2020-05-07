Brothers Deli Is Welcoming Diners

The regulars are still coming to Brothers Deli on Market Street, but it’s curbside pickup only at George Markos’ popular restaurant where so many Lynn community leaders would normally be gathering for their early-morning coffees and conversation.

Markos, who has owned and operated Brothers for close to three decades, said he appreciates the continued support from his customers, but understands COVID-19 has affected everything about daily life in Lynn.

George Markos, owner of Brothers Deli, is pictured at the front door of his popular restaurant that is open for curbside food pickup each day.

“Our business is 75 percent off,” Markos said Wednesday.

Markos said he closely follows Governor Charlie Baker’s daily briefings about COVID-19 and the state’s directives.

“I’ll do whatever the doctors and the professionals say to do to stem the spread,” said Markos. “I don’t know the answer to when businesses should re-open. To be honest, people’s lives mean more than any business or any money in the world. I will not risk my customers or anybody’s health.”

Markos said he feels bad for other businesses who have seen their sales plummet or have had to close their doors during the crisis.

“I feel bad for other businesses and the people who have bars in their restaurants – my heart goes out to them,” said Markos. “They have bills to pay, insurance liabilities, and they can’t have anyone in their store.”

Markos has a small staff helping him at Brothers each day, from its opening at 5:30 a.m. to closing time at 8 p.m.

“I get here 4:30 a.m. and I go home at 10:30 p.m. – this is my responsibility, I took over this businesses and I have to do it,” said Markos.

He is grateful to Lynners who have made Brothers one of the city’s most popular restaurants and are stopping by to get takeout or just to say hello.

“I just want to thank the people who are coming out to my restaurant,” said Markos. “I can’t thank everybody enough. They’ve been very supportive.”

He looks forward to the day when things return to normal and Brothers is bustling with customers enjoying the daily specials at booths and tables.

“I wish I could open tomorrow full time, but this virus doesn’t exclude anybody, this is a dangerous thing,” said Markos. “This is a scary thing that’s going on. I just wish the best for everyone.

“I feel sad that people are losing their loved ones and their friends. I hope this terrible situation will end soon. The people who come to my restaurant are family. They’re not just my customers – we are one family,” concluded Markos.