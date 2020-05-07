LCHS Senior to Receive Full Scholarship to Endicott College

Lynn Classical High School senior, Michael Lam, is on the receiving end of a full four-year scholarship to attend Endicott College. A partnership between the Lynn Public Schools and Endicott College, The Learning and Leadership Program (LLP) sends 36 rising eighth graders to live on Endicott’s campus for three weeks every summer to participate in STEM classes and activities led by college professors. Having participated in the LLP following the summer of his eighth grade year, Lam, now a senior, was honored to find out that he was sole recipient of the scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board and fees.

“This is a really cool opportunity that I’ve gotten and I am very happy to be able to accept it,” said Lam who plans to major in marketing and minor in mathematics. “I would’ve never been able to imagine that I would get this far.”