Lynn Restaurant Receives Small Business Grant from Citizens Bank

A popular Lynn restaurant on the Lynnway was recently awarded a small business grant from Citizens bank.

Alfredo’s Italian Kitchen, located at 425 Lynnway, was one of 32 small businesses in Massachusetts that each received a $15,000 grant as part of the bank’s Small Business Recovery grant program.

Alfredo’s Kitchen on the Lynnway was one of several small businesses to receive a grant recently from Citizens Bank.

“We are open and operating on our normal schedule,” said Alfredo’s parent company Lynnway Pizza Inc. ?We are doing pick-up, as well as delivery to Lynn, Nahant, Swamscott, Saugus, and Revere. All of us here at the Lynn Alfredo’s want to sincerely thank you for the overwhelming amount of love and support you’ve sent our way. It is our privilege to serve you all, in good times or hard times. Some big-hearted people have called and stopped by asking if they can make a donation to support this effort. We are so humbled and appreciative. Lynn is our home and your families are our families. We will get through this together.”

Alfredo’s has been pitching in to help some Lynn residents in need by offering school lunches to customers. Over the past few weeks Alfredo’s staff has prepared pizzas, meatball parm over ziti and other treats free of charge thanks to generous donations from loyal customers.

In support of this effort Alfredo’s neighbor and friend across the Lynnway, fGarelick Farms, donated crates upon crates of 1% Milk, Chocolate Milk, and Strawberry Milk for the restaurant’s school lunch program.

In April Citizens announced a $5 million commitment to aiding communities through these challenging times, including $4.2 million in support of small businesses in the bank’s service area. As part of this overall commitment, Citizens is awarding 134 direct grants to small businesses.

“These grants will go directly to Massachusetts small businesses, providing them with much needed cash flow and support to help them stabilize amidst the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jack Murphy, President, Business Banking, Citizens Bank. “Small businesses are the heartbeat of the American economy, and we are committed to providing them with a vital jolt as they battle the economic implications of the pandemic.”