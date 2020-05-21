Mayor McGee Will Deliver Memorial Day Address on Veteran’s Office Facebook Page

Special To The Journal

Mayor Thomas McGee will deliver his Memorial Day address Monday via the Lynn Veterans’ Office Facebook page. The time of the virtual ceremony will be announced on the Veterans Office and City of Lynn Facebook pages.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional, outdoor Memorial Day ceremonies in Lynn have been canceled. McGee is pre-recording his Memorial Day message in coordination with Lynn Veterans Services Director Michael Sweeney, who has been deployed to active duty in the Massachusetts National Guard at this time.

Director Sweeney, Sgt. Major Ken Oswald, leader of the Lynn English JROTC, and Gold Star Mother Doris Sarakis are among the dignitaries who will be reading the names of Lynn men and women who died in military service to the country.

As part of the City of Lynn Memorial Day Tribute, Sweeney is asking residents to join in a display of patriotism in the city. Sweeney is encouraging residents to decorate their front porch, windows, or lawn in patriotic fashion to honor the fallen.

Sweeney would also like residents to share a photo of their tribute to veterans with others on Facebook.

Local veterans will be placing flags at veterans’ gravesites this weekend at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn.