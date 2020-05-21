News North Shore Christian School Virtual Open House by Journal Staff • May 21, 2020 • 0 Comments North Shore Christian School will be hosting a virtual open house this Thursday, May 21, from 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m., as well as Tuesday, June 2, from 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. During these open houses, parents will meet some of our faculty and staff, ask questions and learn more about the education that North Shore Christian School offers. A virtual tour to the website has been added, nschristian.org, to allow families to experience our school even though our buildings are closed during this unusual time. After viewing our virtual tour and attending our virtual open house we hope that you will experience why the NSCS legacy continues today. North Shore Christian School believes wholeheartedly in its mission and iscommitted to it even during these confining times. Our desire throughout this prolonged closure is to continue to provide our students with the best form of the distinctive NSCS education that we can. We do this by teaching our students, Preschool to grade 8, in creative and effective ways, using a variety of platforms. We are socially engaging our students remotely by hosting middle school socials, movie nights and game gatherings. We also gather to worship together at our All-Campus Chapel, every Friday, over Zoom. Please contact Christine Saia, Director of Admissions, at [email protected] or 781 469-0706 to learn more about our virtual open house and our school.