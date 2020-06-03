Lynn’s Champion: Celtics Will Honor Recillas in ‘Hero Among Us’ Program

The Boston Celtics will honor Francisco Recillas Jr., also known as DJ Sisko, during a game at the TD Garden, likely during the 2020-21 season.

Recillas will be recognized as part of the Celtics “Hero Among Us” program that recognizes outstanding contributors to their community.

Benjamin Recillas Jr. (DJ Sisko) will be honored by the Boston Celtics in the “Hero Among Us” program.

A well-known professional disc jockey who has performed regularly at the top Boston night clubs such as The Grand and Big Night Live, Recillas raised more than $4,000 on Instagram to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started receiving tips (gratuities) from my audience and I knew I couldn’t keep them because people were sending what they could,” said Recillas. “So I started reaching out to families in need and ended up helping out 80-100 families.”

Recillas packed the groceries and personally delivered the packages to Lynn families. Recillas’ generous actions were highlighted in feature stories on “Chronicle” and WBUR-AM Radio.

I’m glad I was able to help out, and to be recognized by a great organization like the Boston Celtics is a tremendous honor,” said Recillas. “You dream of playing in the NBA, but to be on a Celtics’ Web page is special.”

A Proud Lynn Tech Graduate

Recillas, 33, is a 2004 graduate of Lynn Tech where he began his journey to receiving his electrician’s license through the school’s electrical program. He works for Recillas Electric, a Lynn company that is owned by his father, Francisco Recillas Sr.

Francisco Jr. came to the United States from Mexico with his family when he was four years old.

“My family settled in Lynn on Harwood Street,” recalled Recillas. “My dad worked at the car wash and we got our first apartment there. He paid for his English classes and started working for an electrical company. He then started his own business.”

Francisco’s mother is Patricia Recillas. He has a younger brother, Randy, who is a 2017 Lynn Tech graduate and also works for Recillas Electric. His older sister, Betsy, attended Lynn English and just graduated from Salem State University. She is preparing to enter dental school.

Proud of his heritage and the work ethic that his father instilled in him and his siblings, Benjamin was asked if he is considered the No. 1 Latino disc jockey on the Boston scene.

“I’m one of the top DJs in Boston and I have a big Latino following and a big fan base,” Benjamin replied humbly. “I hope to back DJing at the clubs soon.”

And next season, Francisco Recillas Jr. will be honored by the Boston Celtics on their famous parquet floor.