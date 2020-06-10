Fares at Lynn Commuter Rail Station Lowered to Zone 1A Starting July 1 Through August 31

The MBTA today announced that Zone 1A fares will again be temporarily accepted at Lynn and Riverworks Commuter Rail Stations on a pilot basis effective Wednesday, July 1, through Monday, August 31. This step is being taken so the MBTA may provide additional travel options for North Shore customers, ease crowding on nearby bus routes, and to allow the MBTA to collect ridership data related to the effects of temporary fare changes on relieving crowding.

“We’re excited to again offer this option to riders traveling between Lynn Station and Downtown Boston for the same price as a subway fare,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We’re continuing this temporary zone change pilot for two months starting July 1 with the goal of reducing crowding and promoting social distance on buses, and we encourage our North Shore riders to consider this Commuter Rail option.”

Zone 1A fares were temporarily accepted at Lynn from May 22 to May 31 in an effort to provide additional travel options for customers affected by the Blue Line shutdown from Bowdoin to Airport and so that MBTA staff could begin to gather ridership data related to temporary fare changes. Though data on Commuter Rail and relevant bus route ridership was inconclusive given the short length of the May offering, the MBTA hopes a longer two-month pilot will allow customers to learn about the Commuter Rail option so that additional data can be collected.

Customers heading inbound from Lynn or Riverworks to North Station and outbound from North Station to Lynn or Riverworks can purchase a Zone 1A ticket on mTicket, at a fare vending machine, onboard, or at a ticket window at North Station. Zone 1A monthly passes printed on CharlieTickets or CharlieCards or on mTicket will also be accepted. The MBTA will continue to closely monitor ridership levels with fourteen additional inbound trains (twenty-eight total) to be added to the Newburyport/Rockport Line as part of Phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s Re-Opening Plan. A one-way Zone 1A commuter rail fare is $2.40, which is the same as a CharlieCard subway fare. Bus Routes that stop at Lynn Station include Routes 426, 429, 435, 436, 441, 442, and 455.

In compliance with the Commonwealth’s Reopening Massachusetts Report, riders are also reminded that face coverings are required while onboard MBTA service and within stations.

For more information, please visit mbta.com or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.