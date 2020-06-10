LEAP for Education Appoints Brian Castellanos to the Board

Special to the Journal

LEAP for Education is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Castellanos to its Board of Directors, following his appointment on May 20, 2020. Mr. Castellanos, a Lynn, MA resident, brings a passion for innovation in education and a desire to assure equity and access to quality academic, college and career services for underserved youth. LEAP for Education has been providing academic, college, and career programs for youth in Salem since 2003 and programs in Peabody and Gloucester since 2013 and will begin its first programs in Lynn this summer.

“LEAP is excited to work with Brian, who will be integral to the expansion of our programs into Lynn at the Thurgood Marshall Middle School. With a background in public service, K-12 education and as a social worker supporting underserved adolescent youth Brian will bring additional and welcomed expertise and energy to our Board”, stated Linda E. Saris, LEAP’s Founder, Executive Director, and Board member.

Brian Castellanos currently serves as a Social Worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Family Services and is an elected member to the Lynn School Committee since 2018. Mr. Castellanos works primarily with adolescent youth throughout Lynn and has been supportive of LEAP’s efforts to provide youth academic and career programs in Lynn, especially for Lynn’s large English Learner population. With many of the same lived experiences as countless Lynn youth, Mr. Castellanos has been a frequent motivational speaker at schools and youth organizations. Mr. Castellanos is a graduate of Framingham State University where he earned a BA in Criminology and a Masters in Science degree from Salem State University in Criminal Justice.

Mr. Castellanos speaks on his appointment by adding: “I’m honored to be able to serve the organization that will serve so many students who, like myself at their age, need after-school programs that empower them to create and believe in, their own unique educational and career goals.”

LEAP for Education (www.leap4ed.org) has a mission to empower underserved and first-generation-to-college students to succeed in education, career, and life. LEAP does this by teaching students academic and life-skills needed to perform at higher levels in middle school and high school. Students also receive ongoing personalized support and community connections, which helps them graduate from college and create a future based on their strengths and interests.

LEAP is an acronym for: Learn, Explore, Aspire, and Pursue.